Sunbury City Council awaits on a report from the state Department of Community and Economic Development on whether or not it is feasible for the city to consolidate its six fire companies.
Council approved a Strategic Management Planning Program audit and five-year plan, by Management Partners, of Ohio, earlier this year.
An initial report provided by Wayne Chapman, of Management partners, recommended the city’s fire department submit develop a plan. Councilman Chris Reis said he wanted to see what DCED would come up with when given the chance to develop a plan for the city moving forward.
According to the plan, the number of volunteers continue to decline and if not addressed it could potentially be a liability to the safety of residents.
Currently, the city gives $10,000 a year to each of the six volunteer fire departments — Friendship Hose, Sunbury No. 1, Rescue Hose, Americus Hose, East End Hose and Good Will Hose, according to City Administrator Derrick Backer.
Last year, the fire department ran approximately 400 calls, according to city Fire Chief Brad Wertz.
Each fire department has its own board and operates as an independent entity from each other and the city government, but are under the umbrella of the Sunbury Fire Department. The city itself has no jurisdiction over the fire companies other than providing $10,000 in allocations each year.
Wertz and Assistant Fire Chief Jay Long appeared before council earlier this year and expressed concern about the department and the much-needed complete report on consolidation.
“I am absolutely for consolidating,” Wertz said. “The whole chief staff is for this. You will have more sufficient manpower on apparatus when arriving at a scene. We will have everyone under one roof and the training throughout the department can all be done at one time.”
Wertz said it’s just more cost-effective.
“We can get down to the equipment that we need and save on costs,” he said.
Councilman Jim Eister said consolidating the companies is something the city has been discussing for years.
“It just makes sense,” he said. “We can have all the equipment and everyone under one roof.”
Eister said council is waiting for the report from DCED to be completed. “That report will give us a much clearer understanding and what we need to do moving forward.”
Councilman Josh Brosious said one fire department would make it easier to get funding as opposed to six battling against each other for the same dollars.
“This needs to be strongly considered because it will help our fire companies and community,” Brosious said. “Consolidation will also help secure funding easier because it will be for one department rather than multiple departments. This will also put all of our volunteers under one roof and all of our great volunteers will be able to get training all at the same time.”