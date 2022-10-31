SUNBURY — Investigators continue to probe a deadly fire that struck two homes in Sunbury Saturday afternoon which left a three-year-old and the child’s 23-year-old mother dead.
The bodies of Abrianna Anstey and her son, Brayden Anstey, both of 334 Walnut St., were discovered inside the home deceased, according to Abrianna’s mother Kelly Hadima, 44, of Sunbury.
Northumberland County Coroner Jim Kelley said his office was not releasing any information until there was more testing done on the victims.
The three-alarm blaze broke loose shortly before 4 p.m. and Sunbury Assistant Fire Chief Jay Long said dozens of firefighters arrived on the scene and did all they could to knock the fire down.
Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare said the department is also investigating the incident.
Hadima said she was not home at the time of the fire.
“I got a phone call that the house was on fire,” Hadima told The Daily Item on Monday. “By the time I got there, there were fire trucks everywhere.”
Hadima said her daughter and grandson lived at 334 Walnut and Hadima lived at 330 Walnut St.. Hadima believes the fire began on the 334 side of the home.
She said there was a small fire earlier in the 334 side kitchen but her understanding was the fire was out and everything was under control.
“They lived on the 334 side and from what I have been told my daughter and grandson were upstairs and she had my grandson in the bathtub,” she said. “I guess they got stuck upstairs and they were unable to make it out.”
Hadima said her family is struggling to cope with the loss.
“This is so hard on my family,” she said. “I am heartbroken over my daughter and grandson. They didn’t deserve this and I wish I could have been there to help.”
On Monday a memorial was set up outside the now boarded up properties. A state police fire marshall and the city fire department continue their investigation into what caused the fire to start.
Hadima said there were four dogs inside the home and one of them did not make it out of the house and died. She said one is being treated for burns, one did not suffer any injuries and one fled the scene and is yet to be found.
Amanda Alequin, 31, of Sunbury, said her stepsister Abrianna and stepnephew, Brayden, will be missed.
“My family is not taking this well,” she said. “If it wasn’t for the hope and faith that we have in Jesus, it might be a lot harder.”
Alequin said her stepsister was a lovable person.
“She was a great mother and such a sweet soul,” she said.
Alequin and her family have set up a GoFundMe page in order to raise funds for the family for funeral expenses.
Several Valley businesses also came together on Saturday and donated food and beverages to city volunteers while they remained on scene most of the night on Saturday.
Community activist Victoria Rosancrans said Dominoes Pizza, Burger King, Weis Markets, Sunbury Sub, OIP, KnD’s Pizza, and Dunkin Donuts, all donated to the volunteers.
Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious said the city is mourning the loss of the victims.
“My deepest sympathy goes out to the family and everyone that was affected by this tragic fire that took place,” he said. “Everyone should take a minute and give their family and friends the love they deserve because it can be taken away when you least expect it. Tell them how much you love them and appreciate them. Please take the time to review emergency plans with everyone in your house so we can try to prevent tragedies like this from happening again.”
Fire personnel and bystanders were able to help a survivor exit the home via the roof, according to Sunbury Assistant Fire Chief Jay Long.
Long said when crews first arrived at the scene there was heavy smoke and multiple firefighters began to attack the blaze.
Fire crews worked at 330, 334 and 340 Walnut St., using two ladder trucks. Crews cut into metal roofs of the homes in an attempt to vent smoke from the structures, officials said.
Units from fire departments across the Valley were released from the scene around 8:45 p.m.
Another relative of the deceased, Jolenda Masden, said her family is devastated.
“Abrianna and Brayden were so young and it’s hard to accept they are gone,” she said. “As heartbreaking as this tragedy is to all of us it gives us a small amount of peace knowing that Brayden and Abby were together. Abby was a wonderful mother and Brayden followed her every move.”
Masden said there is two drop off points for people to donate clothing to the family. One of those is in Sunbury at the New Creation Assembly of God, at 241 Chestnut St., and the other is at Advanced Auto, in Selinsgrove.