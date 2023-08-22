SUNBURY — Friends and family of the 13 people displaced after two homes were heavily damaged during an Aug. 19 fire, just outside Sunbury, are banding together to get clothes and essential items.
Sunbury Assistant Fire Chief Jay Long said multiple calls came in to Northumberland County 911 around 3:19 p.m. reporting a fire at 131-133 State Route 61, just outside Sunbury.
When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy smoke and called for more units to respond, Long said.
The cause of the fire is undetermined, but Long said the fire possibly started in 131-133 and spread to the second duplex.
"At this time the families are focusing on clothing, hygiene products and school supplies for the children to start school," said Sunbury resident Victoria Rosancrans, who is leading the collections for the families.
"We have had one bicycle donated and our goal is to provide each child with a bike, as they lost all their bicycles. We are in need of three boys bikes for ages 14, 12, and 6 and one girl's bike for a 5-year-old," Rosancrans said.
Rosancrans said the families are grateful for the community response and donations.
"People can drop off clothing, hygiene items, board games, stuffed animals, Barbies, and age-appropriate toys at Sunbury Steam Engine Number Ones, at 242 Penn St.," Rosancrans said.
Donations can also dropped off at Sweet Chaos, at 901 Market St., Rosancrans said.
Gift cards and clothing and school supplies can be dropped off at 113 Chestnut St., Rosancrans said.
Rosancrans said the families are looking for clothes for 6-, 12-, and 14-year-old boys, a 5-year-old girl, an adult male and adult females.
A 20-year-old pregnant female was also the victim of the fires and is in need of clothing, Rosancrans said.
For more information, visit the Gofundme site at gofund.me/5da89dfa