NORTHUMBERLAND — An assistant fire chief's quick thinking and dedication helped save a man from a smokey fire earlier this month.
Sunbury Assistant Fire Chief Jay Long, 40, was driving to work through Northumberland and he heard the call of a first alarm dwelling fire come through his emergency communications radio.
When Long, who has been a volunteer firefighter for 26 years, realized he was in the area — the 200 block of Queen Street — he stopped at the home and discovered it was quickly filling with smoke, Northumberland Fire Chief Brian Ginck said.
“He immediately went into action and joined the police in entering the home and getting residents out,” Ginck said. "There was an older gentleman who was inside and was coughing and his eyes were watering so (Long) went back inside and grabbed him and took him outside to safety.”
Long, who volunteers with the Sunbury Fire Department and the Shamokin Fire Department, quickly changed into his firefighter apparatus and began to battle the blaze by bringing in a chemical to spray on a burning chair that was starting to flame higher and spread.
“Once he realized the chemical wasn’t working, he (Long) grabbed the chair and carried it outside,” Ginck said. “This is a case where, in both situations, seconds made the difference.”
Ginck said the day could have gone badly if not for Long and his dedication.
"This guy is 100-percent all the time,” Ginck said.
Long said it was just another day at the office.
“I was just doing what I do,” he said. “I am lucky to have the experience and good folks around me that are all a driving force. And we all take pride in our training and we continue to thrive to succeed.”
Ginck said Long — called Lumpy by his friends and fellow firefighters — is a “breath of fresh air.”
“Northumberland and Sunbury have a great working relationship and Lumpy has brought so much to the departments because he holds everyone to a higher standard, and I like that,” Ginck said. “He doesn’t care who you are, if you are on scene, he expects your very best for the residents all over.”
Long thanks many people for his firefighting knowledge.
“I still seek knowledge from past and present individuals and former chiefs as these people are all great resources and a wealth of knowledge toward success and passion for the fire service,” he said. “I am also thankful to the Americus Hose Company and its members for trusting me and giving me the opportunity to hold a chief's position. I am also thankful to the entire Sunbury Fire Department and the city officials for allowing me to be able to help and move the department forward.”
Sunbury city and fire department officials praised Long for his actions,
"An unfortunate event that could have been worse was avoided and I can't say enough good things about the heroism in the volunteer firefighters we have in our communities," Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich said. "I am very proud of Assistant Chief Long, and we all thank him and the other volunteers for their services."
Sunbury Fire Chief Brad Wertz said he is proud of his assistant chief.
"Lumpy is very good at what he does," Wertz said. "He is very dedicated to the department and always on scene when something happens. He is very aggressive and takes control of matters put at hand."
Americus Hose Company General Manager Bob Hare said when he heard the news Long helped an individual, it didn't come as a surprise.
"That's just another day to him," Hare said. "We are lucky to have him as our chief here and the Sunbury Fire Department is lucky to have him. He is always there to help and we are truly proud of him."
Long said he didn't want the praise but instead lauded his fellow volunteers.
"Every firefighter out there deserves praise for doing what they do," he said. "I am just one of them."