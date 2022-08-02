SUNBURY — Sunbury Police Cpl. Brad Slack is now the 2022 food-eating champion after he devoured pizza, a hoagie, a wrap, a hot dog, an empanada and a dish of ice cream during the fun-filled Nation Night Out at the community pool Tuesday.
"It is so much fun when we get to mingle with the community," Slack said after he was cheered on to victory in the eating competition. "We get to give back and we are thankful for the chance to meet all of our residents."
Mayor Josh Brosious, who finished a distant second in the eating competition, said he was happy to see the several hundred people turn out for community night with the police, ambulance and fire service members.
"We had a ton of businesses donate a lot of free items for the event," he said. "I look forward to continuing to see this event grow."
City Clerk Jolinn Barner, who organized the event, said she was grateful to the many businesses who donated items, including K&D's Pizza, Sweet Chaos, the Eagles, the Americus Hose Co., Marlins, Big Mambos, and several others which donated food items for the public to enjoy for free.
Nadir Clark, 10, of Sunbury, said he was thankful for the free food.
"That's the best part," he said while enjoying an ice cream from Sweet Chaos. "I like to see the police and fire trucks as well."
Darlene Hillgrove, 64, of Sunbury, said she was also thankful for the event and said she was enjoying seeing all the vendors and people.
"This is really nice," she said. "This is great for the kids because the summer is coming to an end and they get to come here and enjoy a few hours at the pool and get food."
The community pool gave away free swimming during the event and city resident and businessman Chris Reis said he was proud to support the event.
"Another great event in the city," Reis, who owns Chris Reis State Farm, said. "It's great seeing kids and families be able to have so much to do on a hot day while connecting with our police and first responders."
Brosious and Police Chief Brad Hare also addressed the crowd and thanked everyone for coming and Barner for organizing the event.
"Jolinn (Barner) did a great job with this," Hare said. "We all want to thank her."
Brosious agreed and also said he wanted to thank the police department for keeping the city safe.