SUNBURY — City Council members froze a controversial new ordinance that would force commercial property owners to perform annual inspections.
The commercial property ordinance, passed by City Council last year, would require all commercial properties to be inspected by Northeast Inspection Consultants (NEIC), of Childs, at a fee of $200 per inspection every three years.
NEIC is a state-licensed inspection agency for commercial properties. Prior to the new ordinance, the city was not allowed to inspect commercial properties as special training is needed, according to the law.
A letter was sent to all commercial property owners by City Administrator Derrick Backer informing property owners of the changes, thus sparking several of the owners to show up to the City Council meeting Monday night to voice their concerns.
One of them was Jinny Rhoads, owner of Jinny's Simply Stylin Salon, on S. 10th Street.
Rhoads told council all businesses are struggling right now and that for the city to now require these inspections and expect people to pay a $200 fee for inspections is something that should be talked about.
Little Addy's Cafe owner Tammy Koonsman, who is moving her business to 314 Market Street, said she was also concerned with the fees.
"We are all scraping to get by," she said. "This is not the time to do this."
The new requirements for new construction also include the installation of sprinkler systems, which Rhoads said would be impossible for her to do since her business is located in her home.
Solicitor Joel Wiest made the recommendation the ordinance be frozen and no inspections take place for at least 60 days until the city can schedule a public meeting with business and commercial property owners to discuss the issues.
Councilman Jim Eister explained that existing businesses would not be required to follow the same measures as new construction but he agreed the ordinance needs to be revisited and business owners should have some say.
Backer said the ordinance was put in place for safety.
“The intended outcome of this ordinance is to ensure our commercial properties within the city are safe and kept up to date to ensure they do not turn into blighted properties," he said. "This is one of many tools that will not only help with the beautification of the city but also ensure its residents and visitors are safe in and around these buildings.”
Wiest told council he wants to be able to hear the concerns of business owners and commercial property owners and council agreed.
New Mayor Josh Brosious agreed with council and said he also wants to speak with business owners and get more input. Brosious said the ordinance was put in place in order to protect residents and clean up blighted properties.
An immediate vote was taken, the new ordinance was frozen and it will be revisited in 60 days after more research is completed.