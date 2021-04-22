Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

A few showers early, then clear overnight. Scattered frost possible. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

A few showers early, then clear overnight. Scattered frost possible. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.