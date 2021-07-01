SUNBURY — Geisinger Primary Care Sunbury created 24,000 square feet of medical care space in the Fourth Street Plaza in less than two months and is now set to open to the public on Tuesday.
The facility, which is moving from 385 State St., just outside of the city, moved to the Fourth Street Plaza and will be paired with a ConvenientCare walk-in clinic.
On Thursday, clinic officials provided a tour of the facility — which was announced in late May as coming to Sunbury — showing off the state-of-the-art machines and technology inside.
"We are ready," Dr. Suzy Kobylinski, chair of Geisinger community medicine, said. “The addition of these services to our expanding network helps make health care easier for our neighbors in the community.”
The additional services allow patients to get an X-ray or blood work during a visit.
The new space will include dedicated telemedicine rooms to make it easier for patients to see providers or specialists without traveling to a larger medical facility, Kobylinski said.
Community medicine convenient care Director Michelle Claycomb and operations manager for community medicine Director Pamela Cook both said they were happy for Sunbury and explained the need for the clinic was high.
"We are pleased this will now be open for the community," Cook said. "This is a very convenient spot for people to be able to walk to if they need."
Claycomb, whose convenient care side of the clinic will not open until later this summer, agreed. "We are all excited and happy for the city," she said.
The location will be staffed with 12 total providers once it is up and running in full force, Cook said.
People who suffer small accidents, like a cut or sprained ankle, will be able to visit the convenient care side, while people with chronic illnesses will be able to visit the primary care side without having to leave the city.
"This is fantastic news for the health of our citizens," Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich said. "I am extremely pleased that Sunbury was chosen and now, less than two years after the hospital closed, we now have a health care facility again thanks to Geisinger. We look forward to working with them."
When UPMC Sunbury Community Hospital closed its door in late 2019, the city has been without a care facility. Claycomb and Cook said the clinic is not an emergency room and if someone were to arrive in a more serious state that would require more care, the facility will call 911 and an ambulance would assist in transporting the individual.
Residents throughout the city said they were excited about the opening.
"It's great news for Sunbury," Ann Clarkson, 57, said. "To have a place to go when the weather is bad is going to be great. I have to worry about traveling outside of the city and now that won't be the case."
John Diehl, 68, agreed. "I think when the hospital closed people lost faith that we wouldn't get anything here," he said. "When this was announced it was a breath of fresh air for us older people. I look forward to seeing the place."
City Councilman Josh Brosious said having Geisinger in the city is great news.
“We now have a place where our residents can go and not have to travel outside of Sunbury to do it.," Brosious said. "I think I speak for all of us to say we couldn’t be happier.”
Geisinger ConvenientCare will be open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and weekends from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ConvenientCare clinics are the best place to go for minor health issues that can be resolved in a single visit. These include cold and flu symptoms, allergies, earaches, tick removal, sprains, and minor cuts, according to Geisinger officials.