SHAMOKIN DAM — One half of the former Sunbury Generation plant will crumble to the ground within seconds when it is expertly imploded Friday morning.
Steve Pettigrew of Pettigrew Inc., Swedesboro, N.J., has been working at the site for about a year along with Fritz Beinke, of F.R. Beinke Wrecking Inc., also of Swedesboro, who is leading the demolition, representatives from the general contractor, LR Costanzo, of Scranton, and operating engineers and ironworkers from Locals 542 and 404.
The crew has wrapped 425 pounds of explosives — linear-shaped charges needed to cut through steel — using about 2 1/2 miles of wire throughout the gutted eastern portion of the plant that had contained four steam boilers in preparation for the implosion scheduled to occur at 9 a.m. Friday.
"The whole sequence will take 15 seconds," said Pettigrew who explained that the first eight seconds will be a series of very loud bangs and the final few seconds will be the building and two 300-foot-high smokestacks coming down. "Timing is the key."
Nearby residents should not feel any vibration since the explosive charges are above ground, he said.
The other half of the plant, which includes two more smokestacks, will be demolished in a similar fashion in the spring.
Workers have been removing asbestos and equipment and dismantling portions of the building for about one year in preparation for the implosion, said Beinke. Steel pieces were removed in five-feet pieces and smaller.
The work is being done in two phases to keep the cleanup manageable. It will take about four months to clear the debris following Friday's implosion. All of the steel, concrete and brick will be recycled, Beinke said.
Large dust control equipment will be set up around the building to spray a mist immediately following the implosion and water trucks and a cleaning crew will be on standby, Beinke said.
Pettigrew has been imploding structures professionally for 43 years. He brought down Veteran's Stadium in Philadelphia in 2004 and Georgia Dome in Atlanta last year.
"It's a science, but it's abstract," he said.
An official from Sunbury Generation, which owns the property, will push the button to ignite the blast with a licensed blaster nearby. "I haven't pushed the button in 15 years," Pettigrew said.
Beinke said no one will be allowed within 1,200 feet of the building as it is being demolished and local law enforcement will be in the area to ensure no motor or pedestrian traffic is nearby.
Between 8:15 a.m. and at least 10 a.m, no motor vehicle or foot traffic will be permitted on the Old Trail between Park Road and 11th Avenue and no boats will be allowed in the vicinity on the Susquehanna River.
The coal-powered Sunbury Generation plant was built in 1949 and closed in 2014. Today, the gas-powered, 1,124-megawatt Panda Hummel Station operates on an adjacent lot.