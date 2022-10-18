SUNBURY — Employees in the city are likely to receive a two percent raise, including one who will more than double their salary in three years due to changing work responsibilities.
Employee pay and raises are being discussed as city officials work to balance and finalize Sunbury's $4.5 million 2023 budget.
City Clerk Jolinn Barner was hired in 2019 at a starting salary of $31,699. Three years later she will double her salary and earn $63,440, according to the city treasurer’s office. With health insurance benefits, the city clerk position compensation is $116,015 per year.
Under former Mayor Kurt Karlovich in 2019, city officials redefined the job descriptions of city administrator and city clerk to "maximize" both positions, they said last year.
Terry Specht, the city clerk before Barner, earned $47,971 when she retired from the city after 25 years of service.
City Administrator Derrick Backer will earn the exact same salary as Barner, $63,440. His predecessor, former City Administrator Jody Ocker, was earning $65,000 when she was hired in 2019. Backer was hired at $55,000 in 2021. The city administrator position with benefits now costs the city $77,327.
Backer, 30, of Shamokin Dam, formerly worked as deputy political director in Harrisburg and has a political science degree from Bloomsburg University.
Ocker handled the day-to-day operations and was in charge of all city departments as part of her role when she was hired. At the same time, Ocker was hired, Barner was brought on to replace Specht.
Neither Ocker nor Barner had time to dedicate to seeking grants, so council hired an outside firm for $12,000, which was unsuccessful in securing grants, officials said. Karlovich and council members felt it was time to change the job descriptions when Ocker announced her resignation. Backer is now doing grant writing again for the city under the new job title.
As city administrator Backer does not oversee any department but instead focuses on projects, including grant funding, rebuilding the downtown and meeting with various other county, state and federal leaders to help secure funds for the city.
Barner oversees the day-to-day operations and reports to council and the mayor, according to city officials. Specht also answered to the mayor during her tenure.
The next highest-paid non-uniform positions in the city are city streets Supervisor Steve Welker, and Code Department Supervisor Jeff Wojciechowski.
Welker is set to earn $61,700, up from the $56,000 he earned in 2019, while Wojciechowski will earn $47,300, up from the $40,000 he was hired at two years ago.
The city streets department position with benefits totals $91,576, while the code department foreman totals $65,763, according to the treasurer’s department.
The police department also takes up part of the budget with three officers making more than $75,000. City police however are also facing a rise in violent crime through Sunbury, according to Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz.
Matulewicz said crime is not only up in Sunbury but across the county.
Chief Brad Hare earns $88,437, while Sgt. Travis Bremigen earns $77,871 and Cpl. Brad Slack earns $76,280, while the rest of the department ranges from $67,000 to $53,000 for new officers.
City police are dealing with two homicides and three attempted homicides all of which allegedly took place this year. City officials said Bremigen and Slack work countless unpaid hours on investigations and have since been able to solve dozens of crimes lingering in the city.
Treasurer Kevin Troup said the city will end up with a balanced budget and there should be no new tax increase but warned council and Mayor Josh Brosious to keep an eye on spending down the road.
“We work for the citizens of Sunbury and we need to do what is right by them,” he said during a budget meeting.
City officials meet again at 4 p.m. Oct. 26 for another budget meeting.
Brosious said he wants to add an additional police officer to the staff in an attempt to combat crime.