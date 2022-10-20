SUNBURY — Hundreds of people lined the streets of Sunbury for the annual Halloween parade Thursday night.
The event featured more than 50 floats and a lot of candy given out to children from near the Shikellamy High School all the way to the North Fourth Street Plaza.
“I was happy to help throw out candy for the Americus Hose Co.,” Madison Snyder said. “It was a fun night.”
The parade is sponsored by the Sunbury Fire Police.
“The parade was a success,” Fire Police Capt. Bruce Colyer said. “Once we got things going it was nice and was really good.”
Sunbury mayor Josh Brosious said he was happy for the residents.
“The parade was a great time for all the families and children tonight,” he said. “They got to collect so much candy from various groups and organizations and they will have lots of candy to devour this weekend.”
Brosious and Shikellamy School Director Slade Shreck served as Grand Marshals for the parade. Brosious said he walked alongside the police department.
Brosious said he had the entire police department on scene and thanked them for coming.
“It was nice to see the entire force out mingling with families and children,” he said.
Americus Hose Co. President Jerome Alex said he was also thankful the Sunbury Fire Department attended the event.
“It’s always great to ride down the streets and see the children excited to see the floats and get candy passed out,” he said. “This is one of the best events for us each year.”
One of the judges on the panel voting on floats, Jill Eister, said she was happy to be part of the event each year.
“Every year I look forward to this event,” Eister said. “The entries always get better and better and it’s always a good time for everyone.”