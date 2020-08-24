SUNBURY — Technical difficulties on Zoom caused Sunbury City Council to cancel Monday's meeting less than five minutes after it started
Councilman Josh Brosius called it an embarrassment to residents and said the city should have had a backup plan in case technology fails.
"We should have expected to have some sort of issue even if we didn't," Brosious said. "This is an embarrassment to our residents and we need to plan better and have various outlets for residents to be able to either attend or participate in these meetings."
Monday's meeting started at 6:15 p.m. and Mayor Kurt Karlovich asked City Administrator Jody Ocker, who monitors Zoom during council meetings, if there was any public comment on the agenda for Monday night.
Ocker said she was receiving messages from the public that they could not hear the meeting.
"I had seen early in the day that Zoom had been having some issues with the system getting overloaded," she said. "We did do a test at around 5 p.m. and it worked, so we thought it was all good."
Ocker said there was one member of the public on Zoom at the time of the meeting.
Karlovich wasted no time, adjourning the meeting because the public could not participate.
Solicitor Joel Wiest agreed with Karlovich. The panel discussed using other social media outlets, like Facebook. Shamokin City Council uses Facebook live for meetings.
"I would not hold this meeting with the technical difficulties we were having," Karlovich said. "The public has the right to be heard."
Brosious said he will be asking council to instruct the city administrator to find alternate ways to conduct meetings during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We need to figure this out and never have anything like this happen again," Brosious said. "We wasted residents' time and we wasted resources when we should have had a backup plan. We need to find an outside venue where people can be socially distanced or we need to have alternative ways than just relying on one way only to view our meetings."
Council will now hold a double meeting on Sept. 7 beginning at 6:15 p.m.