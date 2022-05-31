SUNBURY — More than 75 residents came together at Cameron Park on a sun-drenched Monday morning to honor America’s fallen heroes.
It was the 154th Memorial Day Anniversary tribute co-organized by veterans from American Legion Post 201 and Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 1532.
In the parade were the JROTC Color Guard, Shikellamy High School Band, and the Command Car with Grand Marshal Joe Yankoskie inside. Boy Scout Troop 331 was also in the parade, as well as fire engines from the Sunbury Fire Department.
Music was provided by the Sunbury City Band and the Shikellamy High School Band.
First Sergeant Daniel Anderson, commander, VFW Post 1532, began the ceremony by noting that the big crowd was much appreciated by organizers. “We haven’t always gotten this big a crowd,” he said.
The keynote speaker, Jody Ocker, colonel, U.S. Air Force (retired) recalled her time as an ER nurse in Iraq.
“I offer my thoughts from my own personal experience,” she said.
Ocker was a nurse in the Air Force from 1989-2017. In 2007, she was deployed to Iraq as a nurse in charge of the emergency department.
“It was an honor to serve,” she said. “We had a 98 percent survival rate.”
But Memorial Day is not about blood spilled, Ocker said. “It’s about sacrifice.”
Ocker recalled an incident where three soldiers died as a result of an I.E.D. (improvised explosive device) explosion.
“We tried to help them. We couldn’t. Thinking back, the real meaning of Memorial Day became crystal clear. There must be contemplation of the sacrifices of America’s fallen,” she said.
She said the principles of democracy, freedom of speech, freedom of religion, freedom of the press, free and fair elections and equal treatment under the law, were why blood was spilled and lives were sacrificed.
“To honor the fallen, we must live our lives defending those freedoms,” she said.