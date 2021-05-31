SUNBURY — More than 100 residents lined Spruce and 4th steets at the Sunbury Cemetery entrance to hear the Memorial Day message and pay their respects to America’s fallen heroes while also honoring Valley veterans on Monday morning.
A year after most gatherings and events were postponed, Monday’s Memorial Day services across the nation were mostly back to normal. There were some parades and solemn speeches given across the Valley, including in Sunbury.
The Joint Veterans of Sunbury presented the annual Memorial Day service at the city cemetery and guest speaker Shikellamy High School JROTC instructor Rich Cassem delivered a message of thanks for those supporting the miltary.
“Even though we have gone through a time where people were not allowed to be near each other, we had to wear masks and we had to maintain the social distancing, today we come together to remember,” he said. “We come together to remember our veterans who have fought for all of us.”
Those in attendance listened intently. They rose from their seats to give a standing ovation for 92-year-old veteran Roger Martz, of Sunbury, who helped the group hang flags through the city the last few days.
Shikellamy High School JROTC First Sgt. Dan Alderson said he was so impressed with Martz and how he helped the JROTC students hang flags.
“It’s amazing what he does,” Alderson said. “The students could not have been luckier than to have the assistance of Roger (Martz), he is a remarkable person.”
Resident Lynn Diehl, 48, said she wanted to be in attendance and pay her respects to those who helped fight for her freedoms.
“It’s an honor to be here and listen to the messages,” she said. “These are all remarkable people and we are all thankful for everything our veterans have done for us. Today is all about remembering and never forgetting.”