SUNBURY — UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury officials announced Wednesday night that several departments inside the hospital will be closing by Jan. 31, including the emergency room.
UPMC officials put ambulance companies on notice Wednesday that the emergency room will not be accepting ambulance transports starting Jan. 28.
Walk-in patients will continue to be accepted until Jan. 31.
Hospital officials announced on Dec. 6 that the hospital would be closing for good on March 31.
UPMC Sunbury President Bob Kane made the announcement in a news release Wednesday night.
“We are pleased to report many staff are moving on to new jobs earlier than planned,” Kane said. “However, this has led to potential staffing shortages in inpatient units at the hospital. In collaboration with DOH (Department of Health) and to ensure a safe environment for our patients, we have decided to cease Emergency Department and all inpatient clinical services, including Behavioral Health, at the hospital effective Jan. 31, 2020.”
On Jan. 31, all inpatient services including behavioral health, emergency department and surgical services including inpatient and outpatient will cease operations, Kane said.
Behavioral health will stop accepting admissions on Jan. 17 and all inpatient behavioral health admissions can be accommodated at UPMC’s regional behavioral health unit at UPMC Williamsport Divine Providence Campus, Kane said.
UPMC Sunbury will continue to offer outpatient services, including laboratory, imaging, occupational health and physician outpatient offices until March 31, according to the news release.
Residents in need of emergency services after Jan. 31 should dial 911, Kane said.
Americus Hose Co., of Sunbury, President Jerome Alex said the Americus was notified on Wednesday of the emergency room closing.
"We will now have to either go to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville or Shamokin or Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg," Alex said. "We also ask the patient if they want to go somewhere else."
Alex said the closure of the emergency room will put more of a burden on all involved in any incidents.
"It will take additional time for our staff and for the patient to get to a hospital for care," he said. "As always, we will continue to provide the best possible care and do whatever is necessary for the patients to make sure they are well taken care of."
The closure will leave Sunbury without a hospital for the first time in 125 years.
Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich said his office was notified by UPMC officials that they were going to be announcing more closures inside the hospital by the end of the month.
"UPMC decided to buy the hospital. UPMC decided to close the hospital and the city of Sunbury is here for everyone affected by this," Karlovich said.
Karlovich said he will release more information Thursday, including a meeting he has scheduled.
UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury bought the former Sunbury Community Hospital in 2017. The 63-bed North 11th Street facility employs 153 workers, according to city tax records.
In 2019, according to Americus Hose Co., General Manager Bob Hare, 755 patients were transported to the Sunbury hospital and those ambulances never left the city and were back in service within minutes.
Now, those patients would have a choice of going to either Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville; UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport, in Williamsport; Geisinger Shamokin, in Shamokin, or Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg.
City Administrator Jody Ocker said hospital officials invested $15 million into the Sunbury facility and they were looking at losing $5 million in 2020.
Ocker said hospital officials warned the city services would start closing sooner than March 31 if the patient load continued to drop.