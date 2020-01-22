SUNBURY — UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury employees spoke out against the closing of the 125-year old hospital during Tuesday's first town hall meeting.
"We understand the higher-ups are all discussing this but we also want to be part of the conversations on what we can do to try to get a plan in place," UPMC employee Sherry Romanoski said. "Our hospital is part of this community."
UPMC Sunbury President Bob Kane was present but stayed silent during the town hall.
Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich hosted the town hall which was attended by Councilmen Josh Brosious, Chris Reis, solicitor Joel Wiest, representatives from state Rep. Lynda Culver's office and state Sen. John Gordner. Northumberland Commissioners Kym Best and Sam Schiccatano.
Gordner told the crowd he understands their concern.
"The closing of this hospital and the emergency room is incredibly serious," Gordner said. "We are having dozens of meetings about this and we are working on temporary solutions."
UPMC officials put ambulance companies on notice last week that the emergency room will not be accepting ambulance transports starting Jan. 28.
Walk-in patients will continue to be accepted until Jan. 31. Hospital officials announced on Dec. 6 that the hospital would be closing for good on March 31. On Jan. 31, all inpatient services including behavioral health, emergency department and surgical services including inpatient and outpatient will cease operations, Kane said last week. Behavioral health stopped accepting admissions on Jan. 17 and all inpatient behavioral health admissions are being accommodated at UPMC’s regional behavioral health unit at UPMC Williamsport Divine Providence Campus, UPMC officials said.
UPMC Sunbury will continue to offer outpatient services, including laboratory, imaging, occupational health and physician outpatient offices until March 31, according to the news release.
"Our hospital is needed in this community," Holly Comfort, who has worked at the hospital for 29 years, said. 'When minutes count we can save your life."
A representative from Lt. Gov. John Fetterman's office read a statement from Fetterman.
"I've been following these developments closely and I've heard Sunbury residents describe how devastating this closure is and how it's affecting the disadvantaged community it had served," Fetterman said. "I urge UPMC to reconsider and uphold its obligation to the Sunbury community."
Lewisburg Councilman Jordi Comas spoke on behalf of UPMC employees.
"I understand everyone here tonight is trying to help and promoting education and other jobs but these people have been there for a long time. We need to stick together or they will continue to step on us," he said.
Brosious agreed.
"As a community, we need to come up with options that are going to meet our short-term and long-term goals as well as being sustainable for the future," he said. We need to come together and overcome this setback in our community."
Karlovich said he hoped Kane was able to listen to the crowd.
"I hope he (Kane) was able to soak in the comments from employees, residents, elected officials and multiple organizations that spoke," Karlovich said. "The Sunbury Community Hospital is an essential part of the history, the livelihoods and most importantly the safety of our community.
"We must stand together at this crucial time as individuals and as communities in order to protect ourselves, our friends and families from big business motivation interested only in profits while claiming non-profit status."