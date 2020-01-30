SUNBURY — UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury’s emergency room closed at 12:01 a.m. this morning.
On Jan. 16, hospital officials announced the closing of the emergency room just more than a month after hospital officials said they were closing the entire hospital in March.
“The emergency department at UPMC Sunbury will permanently close,” Tyler Wagner UPMC spokesperson said Thursday. “Officials have worked collaboratively with the Pennsylvania Department of Health, EMS agencies, referring providers, media, government officials and community agencies to inform the public of the closure.”
Wagner said the hospital sent out postcards to residents.
“Patients received letters and phone calls and a postcard sent to local Sunbury residents,” he said. “UPMC and PennDOT have worked to remove directional signage to the campus. Patients in need of emergency medical services should call 911.”
Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare said his department has already put plans in place.
“We knew it was coming and we are prepared,” he said. “We will have to travel to either Evangelical Community Hospital, in Lewisburg, or Geisinger Shamokin Hospital, in Shamokin, if we have any incidents that require police transporting anyone.”
Hare said if there is only one officer on duty and the officer needs to go to the hospital with an individual, the county 911 communications will be notified to ask a neighboring police department to assist.
“We do that now,” he said. “We would also be available for any other neighboring department if they need us. We all knew it was coming and we are prepared.”
The hospital stopped accepting ambulance transports Tuesday.
UPMC also announced on Jan. 16 that all inpatient services, including behavioral health, emergency department and surgical services including inpatient and outpatient would cease operations Friday.
Outpatient services — including laboratory, imaging, occupational health and physician outpatient offices — will continue operation until March 31, according to the news release.
Americus Hose Co., of Sunbury, President Jerome Alex said Thursday the Americus is also prepared.
“We knew this was going to happen,” Alex said. “As much as we hate to see UPMC Sunbury close, we are prepared to handle whatever transitions need to be made for emergency calls in the city and surrounding areas we cover.”
Alex said the ambulance company will monitor the situation over the next several months.
“We are going to watch and see the time it is taking us from going to the neighboring hospitals,” he said. “If we need to add staffing we will. If any changes need to be made we will make them. Our number one priority is and will continue to be the residents in need of emergency services. Nothing will change on that.”
Alex said ambulances have already been going to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Shamokin or Evangelical Community Hospital.
The impending March closure will leave Sunbury without a hospital for the first time in 125 years.
Sunbury Administrator Jody Ocker said the city is also ready for Friday morning’s closure.
“I want to remind the residents that our ambulance services and police are prepared and responding to any 911 calls,” she said. “Nothing will change on that end and no one will be waiting for our emergency responders. They all have the capacity to maintain what they have been doing. We will monitor the situation over the next couple of months and make any changes that need be.”
UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury bought the former Sunbury Community Hospital in 2017. The 63-bed North 11th Street facility employed 153 workers, according to city tax records.
In 2019, according to Americus Hose Co., General Manager Bob Hare, 755 patients were transported to the Sunbury hospital. Those ambulances never left the city and were back in service within minutes, he said.
Those patients will now have a choice of going to either Geisinger Medical Center, UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport, in Williamsport; Geisinger Shamokin or Evangelical Community Hospital.