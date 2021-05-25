SUNBURY — A Sunbury house fire Friday afternoon had nothing to do with the death of a 63-year-old man in the residence Lonnie Melton, according to Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn.
Lynn said Melton died at Geisinger Medical Center but the fire was not the cause. He said the death is not considered suspicious.
Sunbury Fire Chief Brad Wertz and Assistant Fire Chief Jay Long said fire and EMS personnel responded to the working house fire in a two-story, white duplex at 531 Oberdorf St. in Sunbury at around 3:45 p.m. Friday.
Long said firefighters did all they could when they arrived to get the man out of the home. The victim was taken to the hospital via ambulance, Wertz said.
According to 911 radio communications, the fire was in the living room and there was an older man in the home who was unable to get out.
Long said two people on the other side of the home escaped unharmed.
Wertz said 95 percent of the damage was confined to the right side of the double house, with smoke damage to the left side.
He thanked all responding units and said it was “a quick hit.”
Long said the fire is not considered suspicious and the cause is currently ruled as undetermined.
Wertz and Long said Trooper James Nizinski, of the Milton State Police Barracks, investigated the fire this weekend.