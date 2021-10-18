SUNBURY — Despite temperatures expected to reach almost 70 later this week, the Sunbury Ice Rink is sitting at a crisp 30 degrees and is now open.
In 2020 the rink suffered some losses because of COVID-19 and Councilman Jim Eister, who is in charge of parks and recreation, said he is looking forward to a rebound year in 2021.
“We are all excited and ready for people to come and enjoy the rink,” he said. “We think this year people who didn’t get the chance last year to come out will be taking full advantage of the rink.”
The rink went through a $65,000 upgrade with the addition of two 20x12 youth hockey locker rooms and the installing of LED lighting which will save the city nearly 70-percent on lighting bills, Eister said.
The construction also came at a cost of zero dollars to city residents as private donations for both projects funded the improvements.
The rink is also used by various hockey leagues and serves as a home practice facility for the Susquehanna Stampede and Susquehanna and Bucknell university hockey teams.
The official size of a hockey rink is 200 feet long and 85 feet wide, which is regulation size, Eister said.
The complex was built in 1960, Eister said.
The rink also purchased an ice skate sharpening machine that employees will be able to use to make sure skates are up to par.
City Administrator Derrick Backer said the rink is a huge asset to the city and he expects record crowds in 2021.
“We are anticipating another busy year at the ice rink. The rink is one of the crowning jewels of Sunbury that locals, visitors, youth hockey leagues and college hockey teams all enjoy,” Backer said.
“The Sunbury ice rink has been enjoyed by generations of families and we look forward to having even more enjoy everything the rink, and Sunbury as a whole, has to offer.”
The ice rink is open for public skating Wednesday from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m., Friday from 6:30 p.m. until 9 p.m., Saturday from 1 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., until 9 p.m. Sunday’s the rink is open from 1 p.m. until 3:30 p.m.