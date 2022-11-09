SUNBURY — The Sunbury Litefest committee will be busy through the holiday season planning and launching various events.
Litefest committee chairperson Victoria Rosancrans said she is excited for the rapidly approaching holiday season with the first event to take place on Nov. 19.
Little Addy’s Cafe, 314 Market St., is sponsoring an event Nov. 19 from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. for children to make ornaments and decorate the trees in Cameron Park, Rosancrans said.
“We are grateful to Little Addy’s Cafe for hosting and sponsoring the ornament craft event. We wanted to provide a family-oriented event,” Rosancrans said.
On Nov. 25, from 6 to 8 p.m., the reindeer will be on display at Cameron Park.
This year there is a raffle. Tickets can be purchased until Nov. 11. They cost $5 each or five tickets for $20. Grand prize is a personal reindeer encounter.
The prize includes a professional photographer taking a picture of the winner with a reindeer.
The second prize winner will have to take their own picture with the reindeer and the third and fourth prizes will be given $50. Tickets can be purchased at City Hall in Sunbury, Little Addy’s Cafe or Cardella’s on Market Street, Rosancrans said.
Santa Claus also arrives on Nov. 25, beginning at 6 p.m. with the annual parade, Rosancrans said.
The trees will be lit at 6:30 p.m. inside the park and there will be food vendors and craft stands set up downtown. There is free hot chocolate and cookies for visitors, Rosancrans said.
“The Litefest Committee has worked to expand the events in Cameron Park during the Santa Parade and Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony,” Rosancrans said. “We are excited to offer an educational reindeer display.”
Rosancrans said the park will look better than ever with 11 Christmas trees on display. Ten of the trees are sponsored by local businesses and one tree is on display outside of the Santa house. Children will make ornaments and decorate Santa’s tree for his upcoming arrival, Rosancrans said.
The Santa Parade route is Raspberry Avenue to 10th Street, to Market Street, and ends at Cameron Park.
The parade will feature the Shikellamy Marching Braves and local businesses participating, Rosancrans said.
“Santa has made an unusual request for his mode of transportation arriving in the city,” Rosancrans said.
On Dec. 4, the committee will host a Sensory Santa Event from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m., Rosancrans said. This event is for children 18 and under with autism or intellectual disabilities, Rosancrans said.
“Santa’s area will be “sensory friendly” with low lighting and quieter surroundings,” Rosancrans said.
On Dec 18, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m., there will be free ice skating at the Sunbury Ice Rink for the “Ugly Sweater Contest,” Rosancrans said.
“This is the first year that the Litefest Committee is sponsoring the Ugly Sweater event with the help of funds from the G. Scott and Bessie K. Guyer Foundation,” Rosancrans said.
“This event is a way for the Sunbury Ice Rink to give back to the families in the community during the holiday season,” Rosancrans said.
Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious said he is excited for residents to have things to do in the city through the holiday season.
“The Litefest committee does a wonderful job decorating the city for the holiday season,” he said. “They go above and beyond to find decorations and volunteers to make it all happen.”