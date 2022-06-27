SUNBURY — City council members are looking into the possibility of adding a new parking meter system in Sunbury after discussing meters Monday night.
Mayor Josh Brosious said he was interested in continuing the discussion that began last year into getting prices for a new modern system.
Brosious said he was also in favor of researching getting brand new parking meters.
“Our meters are old and just worn out,” he said. ‘It’s time we move to a more modern machine and keep up with the times.”
Council looked into the cost of having central machines on each block and in the parking lots to cover the 587 meters in the city.
Brosious said the cost was about $5,000 per machine per block upfront to be installed, and a $70 a month software fee each month.
The machines would take credit cards or cash and would then print out a ticket a person could place in their window.
Brosious said the city usually generates around $70,000 a year from parking but since COVID-19 hit, those numbers have declined.
Councilman Jim Eister said it is worth the city looking into all options before making any decisions.
Eister said he agrees the meters are old and something needs to be done sooner rather than later.
Brosious said council is looking at bringing in a company to discuss the cost of replacing every meter in the city and placing new machines with the same capability as the current ones.
Brosious said the city at this point is only exploring its options and no decisions have been made.
Council meets again on July 11 at 6:15 p.m. inside City Hall, on Market Street.