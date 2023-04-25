SUNBURY — A 32-year-old Sunbury resident facing felony attempted homicide charges will appear in court May 2.
Jose Aguilar-Velazquez, of North Sixth Street, is incarcerated at the Northumberland County Jail. He was denied bail after appearing before Sunbury District Judge Michael Toomey on April 17 after an early morning incident took place in the rear of North 11th Street.
Sunbury Police said Aguilar-Velazquez stabbed another man in the throat and bit his face during a fight.
Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare has been in contact with Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, who confirmed Aguilar-Velazquez was undocumented.
Aguilar-Velazquez will appear on May 2 at 9 a.m. in front of Toomey for a preliminary hearing.