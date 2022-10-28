SUNBURY — The Sunbury man who allegedly shot and killed a 33-year-old man during an argument in late September will appear in court for a preliminary hearing in December, according to court documents.
Randy Easton was waiting for an attorney to handle his case and according to court documents he now has Lewisburg attorney Brian Ulmer representing him.
Easton will now appear at 9 a.m. on Dec. 13 before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey for a preliminary hearing on the charges of homicide.
Easton appeared Sept. 27 before District Judge Mike Diehl in Milton, who denied bail and committed Easton to the Centre County Prison to await further court proceedings.
Easton, a city resident who was wanted by authorities for allegedly shooting Joseph Rice, of Sunbury, during an argument on Sept. 25, was taken into custody at the Relax Inn, in Lewisburg at 11:45 p.m. days after the incident by Sunbury Police and the U.S. Marshals Service, according to Chief Brad Hare.
Police have also charged Easton’s companion, Lisa Gebhart, 45, of White Deer Avenue, White Deer, with hindering apprehension of a criminal for allegedly failing to report Easton’s whereabouts to police after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Gebhart will also appear before Toomey on Dec. 13 at 9 a.m.
Gebhart was found at the Lewisburg motel with Easton late Monday evening and taken into custody, police said.
According to a criminal complaint, police received information Easton and Gebhart were staying at the Relax Inn and officers determined they were in room 101.
Surveillance of the area was conducted by the U.S. Marshals and the Sunbury Police Department, according to a criminal complaint.
Officers were assisted by Milton state police, Union County Sheriff’s Office and the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department, officers said.
Easton and Gebhart were taken into custody without incident and transported back to the Sunbury police station, according to court documents.
Gebhart spoke with officers and allegedly said Rice swung a machete and Easton pulled out a handgun and fired two shots at the ground before Rice began to run away and that’s when Easton fired a third shot, the shot which allegedly struck Rice, police said.
Gebhart said she ran from the scene down Third Street toward Market Street and walked back to a relative’s home on N. Fifth Street, where she later met with Easton, according to police.
Gebhart said she and Easton later learned Rice had died and the two stayed at the relative’s house for the day until they left the city and went to a hotel in Selinsgrove, before leaving the hotel and going to the Relax Inn because it was less expensive, according to court documents.
Police said Easton shot and killed Rice, of North 7th Street, during the altercation on 3rd Street and Raspberry Avenue just after 2 a.m. Sunday.
On Sunday morning, officers were dispatched to the area of Third Street and Raspberry Avenue for a report of man laying on the ground after being shot, according to authorities.
Police said during the investigation they discovered Rice and Easton had an ongoing feud.
Police said during the interviews they learned Easton had left the bar and Rice wanted to speak with him, which it led to an argument, according to court documents.
Police secured video surveillance from the area and the footage shows three women pull up next to Rice near Raspberry Avenue before an individual believed to be Easton walked toward Rice. Then Rice pulled out a large instrument and began to swing at Easton, police said.
Easton then pulled out a handgun and fired three shots at Rice, striking him in the back with one of the shots, according to court documents