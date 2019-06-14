SUNBURY — A city man faces assault and unlawful restraint charges after Sunbury police said he threw a woman down and struck her in the face causing bruising during an altercation at an 8th Street home Thursday night.
Sean Gay, 23, of 8th St., was arrested Thursday night after police responded to a call from 911 communications about a woman who said she was being attacked and then hung up before any other information was provided.
Officer Earl Johnson discovered during his investigation the phone belonged to Gay and arrived at his 8th Street home, police said.
Gay was allegedly agitated the officer was there, police said.
Johnson began to speak with a woman inside the home and Gay attempted to close the door, police said.
Johnson ordered Gay to get out of the doorway and eventually detained him, police said.
Cpl. Travis Bremigen arrived and watched Gay while Johnson spoke to the woman who allegedly told police Gay threw her down on a sofa and told her she was not allowed to leave the residence, police said.
Gay then allegedly struck the woman in the face causing her lip to swell and the inside of her mouth to bleed, police said.
Gay was charged with misdemeanor counts of unlawful restraint, recklessly endangering another person and simple assault.
Gay now awaits arraignment in front of Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey.