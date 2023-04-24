SUNBURY — A 62-year-old Sunbury man who pleaded no contest to sexually assaulting two teenage girls more than 20 years ago will spend the next four to 20 years in state prison.
Northumberland County President Judge Paige Rosini sentenced Robert Houseknecht Sr., of North 5th Street, to the state prison sentence with 198 days of credit followed by three years of probation. Houseknecht, who pleaded no contest in January to felony counts of rape and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, must also pay $200 in fines plus court costs and fees and must register for life as a Megan's Law offender.
In pleading no contest, Houseknecht did not admit guilt but acknowledged there is enough evidence against him that a jury might find him guilty. The Sexual Assault Offenders Board determined he is not a sexually violent predator.
Houseknecht said he was "truly sorry for what happened." He said he was taking responsibility and holds no animosity toward the victims. He also asked for forgiveness.
Houseknecht is accused of assaulting two girls in separate incidents — one in 2004 and the second between 1998 and 1999. Both assaults occurred at the same residence in Sunbury.
Both felony counts carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $25,000 fine. As part of the plea deal, the remaining seven charges are dismissed.
Both victims spoke briefly in court, but were difficult to hear due to their emotional state as well as their soft manner of speaking.
One woman said Houseknect's action affected her for her entire life.
She said she had peace knowing that another child will not have to be a victim.
The prosecution was represented by Assistant District Attorney Michael Seward. Houseknecht is represented by Chief Public Defender Ed Greco.
Houseknecht has been a county inmate housed at the State Correctional Institute-Laurel Highlands in Somerset in lieu of $200,000 cash bail.