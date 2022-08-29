SUNBURY — A Sunbury man who withdrew a no contest plea in a case of inappropriately touching a 6-year-old girl intends to re-enter a plea in Northumberland County Court.
On Monday, Raymond E. Krow, 47, of North Second Street, and Public Defender Michael Suders appeared in front of Judge Hugh Jones and informed the court that Krow changed his mind about withdrawing the plea in a case where Krow is accused of inappropriately touching a 6-year-old girl. Krow was initially charged in February with a felony count of indecent assault on a person less than 13 years old and a misdemeanor count of corruption of minors.
Krow pleaded no contest in May to the misdemeanor charge but filed a motion in July to withdraw that plea. In pleading no contest, Krow did not admit guilt but acknowledged there is enough evidence against him that a jury might find him guilty.
The hearing on Monday was continued to a later date. The court did not indicate whether Krow intended to plead no contest to the misdemeanor again or to another charge.
Suders said the court previously rejected a punishment of probation.
State Police in Milton reported that a ChildLine referral was received through the Northumberland County Children and Youth Services and police spoke with the girl on April 20, 2021. According to court documents, she told police that Krow touched her inappropriately when she was six.
Police did not provide the current age of the juvenile girl nor the time frame of the alleged assault.
The girl said she and Krow were on the couch in the living room when the incident occurred. He allegedly did it once over the blanket, but she got up from the couch when he allegedly tried to do it a second time, according to court documents.
Krow in an interview in June 2021 denied having any physical contact with the girl. If any action like that occurred, Krow said it would never be on purpose and there would not have been any blankets or covers, according to court documents.
Krow was scheduled for a polygraph examination on June 8, 2021, but called the state police and said he wanted to “end it” in regards to the investigation.
“Krow then asked if he were to admit to touching (the girl) by accident, what would happen,” police wrote in court documents. “Krow related that he would agree to probation as a punishment but that he did not want to be on the Megan’s Law Registry, and he did not want to go to jail. Krow related that he did not want to continue with the polygraph if he could ‘end it now’ by agreeing to serve probation.”
State police scheduled another polygraph examination in December, but Krow said he did not want to participate, according to court documents.
Krow said he told police “back in June (2021) that he wanted to plead guilty and move on and wanted to get this over with,” police wrote in court documents. “He also advised that it could have happened.”
Krow has been free since Feb. 16 when he posted $50,000 unsecured bail. A new court date is not yet scheduled.