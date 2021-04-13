WILLIAMSPORT — A Sunbury man who pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of production of child pornography appealed his sentence of 30 years.
On Tuesday, Christopher Suarez, 34, and federal Public Defender Quin M. Sorens filed a notice of appeal in federal court, challenging the sentence of 360 months imprisonment followed by 10 years of supervision once released that was handed down by U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann in March. No legal arguments were made in the filing.
Suarez pleaded guilty in June to one count of production of child pornography. All other counts were dismissed.
Federal agents said Suarez in 2018 took pictures of a naked 6-year-old girl and shared them on the internet. He is also accused of sexually assaulting the girl.
Suarez is also scheduled for sentencing at 11 a.m. May 28 in front of Northumberland County Judge Paige Rosini. He had pleaded guilty in July to two felony counts of aggravated indecent assault of a 6-year-old girl and an 8-year-old boy.
As part of the plea deal in the county, Suarez will serve a concurrent sentence to the federal sentencing, which carries a minimum of 20 years imprisonment. The maximum penalty for each aggravated indecent assault is up to 10 years in prison and a $25,000 fine but the plea deal calls for Suarez to be sentenced within the standard range of 22 to 44 months and to be a lifetime registrant of Megan's Law list.
Stonington State Police troopers and FBI agents said Suarez admitted to having child pornography and filming the illegal acts. He assaulted a 6-year-old girl between Sept. 1, 2018, and Oct. 31, 2018, in Sunbury, and assaulted an 8-year-old boy between Sept. 1, 2018, and Feb. 8, 2018, according to court documents.