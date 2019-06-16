SUNBURY — A Sunbury man was jailed after city police said he sent a text message, threatening to kill a woman.
Michael Lamberson, 20, of Pennsylvania Ave, faces misdemeanor charges of terroristic threats and harassment in connection with the incident.
Officer in Charge Brad Hare said he was dispatched at 3:41 p.m. June 14 to call a woman who was allegedly being threatened.
When Hare made contact with the woman, she supplied text messages from Lamberson that said he was going to kill her and anyone she was with, according to court documents.
The woman told Hare she was afraid for her life, police said.
Hare arrived at the woman’s home and did a walk through to see if Lamberson was there while the woman gathered her belongings, police said.
About an hour later Hare spotted Lamberson’s vehicle traveling on North Second Street. Hare made a traffic stop and Lamberson told police he knew why he was being stopped and he knew he was going to jail, police said.
Lamberson was taken into custody and sent to the Northumberland County Jail on a probation violation. An arraignment will be scheduled with Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey.