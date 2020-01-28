SUNBURY — A city man faces aggravated assault charges after police said he assaulted a paramedic and attempted to squirt blood on her by ripping out an IV in the back of an ambulance.
Keith Elliott, 23, of 11th Street, was arrested after police said they were dispatched at 12:40 a.m. on Jan. 27 to the area of Sunoco on Fourth St., for a man who was struck by a vehicle while he was on his bicycle.
Police arrived and were told Elliott had a bump on his head and was bleeding, police said.
Elliott was inside the Sunoco and police said he was sitting on the floor and smelled of alcohol.
Elliott told police he was unsure where he was stuck and that he was from Shamokin and he did not know the streets of Sunbury, officers said.
Police said they found no damage to Elliott's bicycle.
When Elliott was loaded into an ambulance, he became combative and began to strike a paramedic multiple times in her abdomen, police said.
While being transported, Elliott ripped out an IV and attempted to get blood on the paramedic and a police officer, according to court documents.
When the ambulance arrived to Geisinger Medical Center, officers said Elliott was so out of control he needed to be medically sedated, police said.
Elliott now faces two felony counts of aggravated assault and misdemeanor charges of simple assault.
Elliott appeared before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey and was sent to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $100,000 cash bail.