SUNBURY — A 28-year-old Sunbury man is locked up on $150,000 cash bail after Sunbury Police say he grabbed a child and threw her onto a couch Wednesday.
Jeremy Krumbine, of Lenker Avenue, was arrested Wednesday morning after city police officer Terry Ketchem and Cpl. Travis Bremigen were dispatched to the Lenker Ave., home for a report of a disturbance, police said.
Krumbine told police he and a woman got involved in an argument and he was accused by the woman of shoving the child, police said. Krumbine said he did not abuse the child, police said.
Officers spoke to the woman who said Krumbine grabbed the child's leg while they were in bed and forcefully shoved her legs away from his face, police said.
The woman told officers that when they were in the living room, Krumbine picked the child up by one arm, holding her off the ground causing the child to cry, police said.
The woman told police Krumbine then threw the child onto a nearby couch, according to court documents. The woman told Krumbine she wasn't standing for what happened and she was taking the child and leaving, police said. Northumberland County Children and Youth were called to the scene, police said.
Krumbine is charged with felony endangering the welfare of children and misdemeanor simple assault. Krumbine appeared before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey Wednesday afternoon.