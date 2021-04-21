SUNBURY — A city man is jailed on $250,000 cash bail and faces felony rape charges after police said he forced a six-year-old to perform sexual acts.
Jacob Ramer, 29, of South Third Street, was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon after an investigation began in June.
Ramer appeared before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey on Wednesday morning and was sent to Northumberland County Jail.
Sunbury Police Officer Dara Golden-Kieski said the police department received a child welfare report from Northumberland County Children and Youth officials in June that said Ramer had been having inappropriate contact with a 6-year-old.
The child spoke with officials from Geisinger Children's Advocacy Center and said Ramer had touched him on two separate occasions while sitting on a sofa and inside a bedroom at a Sunbury home, according to police.
The child reported the incidents and said Ramer was no longer allowed in the home, police said.
Ramer now faces felony rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, statutory sexual assault, indecent assault, and corruption of minors.