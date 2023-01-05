SUNBURY — A 28-year-old Sunbury man is jailed on $250,000 cash bail and charged with six felony sexual assault crimes, including the rape of a child, according to police.
Blayze Hommel, of N. 4th Street, appeared before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey on felony charges of rape, sexual assault, indecent assault of a child, and corruption of minors. Toomey sent Hommel to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $250,000 after police said Hommel raped a 12-year-old girl he used to babysit.
Sunbury officer Aaron Dolye said the investigation began on Nov. 9, 2021, when officer Trey Kurtz received a phone call from an Evangelical Community Hospital, in Lewisburg, reporting an incident where a 12-year-old was allegedly raped, according to police.
Police continued their investigation and according to officers, the girl made entries into a journal where she allegedly identified Hommel, police said.
The girl allegedly wrote she told Hommel to stop, but he didn't and she was afraid she would become pregnant, according to court documents.
Hommel spoke to police in November 2021 and denied the allegations and said he did babysit for the girl, according to police. Police allege Hommel agreed to a polygraph test and on Thursday Hommel arrived to the Sunbury Police Department to take the test, police said.
Hommel allegedly told a state trooper conducting the test that sexual acts took place but that he did not have intercourse because he pulled away from the child, according to police.
Hommel was arrested and charged with the felony sex crimes before he appeared before Toomey Thursday afternoon.
Hommel will appear before Toomey for a preliminary hearing at a later date.