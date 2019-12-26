SUNBURY — A 21-year-old city man faces felony sexual assault charges after police said he engaged in sexual acts with a 14-year-old girl.
Ross Terry, 21, of Third Street, faces felony counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault, obscene and sexual materials and performances disseminated to minors and corruption of minors after police said the man met the teen on social media.
Police spoke to the victim on Dec. 11 and told officers Terry forced her to have oral sex with him, police said.
Officer Brad Slack spoke with Terry on Dec. 12 and said Terry told him he met the girl through a friend and he communicated with her on social media.
Terry said he met the girl near the Shikellamy High School and they walked to his apartment where they stayed for 25 minutes, police said. Terry told Slack nothing happened inside the apartment and that he didn't know how old the girl was but knew she was young because of how she acted, police said.
The victim told officers she told Terry she didn't want to engage in any sexual acts but that he groped her, police said.
The victim was examined by a medical doctor, police said.
Ross appeared before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey on Dec.13 and was sent to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $100,000 cash.