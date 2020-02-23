SUNBURY — A Sunbury man, found covered in blood on the porch of an Edison Avenue dwelling early Sunday morning, told city police that his sister stabbed him.
Minutes later, Timothy Moultrie was whisked away to Geisinger Medical Center to receive emergency medical treatment for stab wounds to his head and chest, city police said. He was listed in critical condition at the hospital Sunday evening.
City, state and local municipal police officers responded to the house in the 700 block of Edison Avenue at 3 a.m. Sunday on a report of a disturbance, and found Moultrie on the porch.
Sunbury Officers Keith Tamborelli and Aaron Doyle attempted to speak to the individuals inside the home while police from various municipalities converged on the scene.
When Tamborelli attempted to talk with woman inside the home, she yelled, “It’s the police, don’t open the door,” according to a search warrant filed later that morning as part of the investigation.
During a quick interview with Moultrie as he received emergency medical treatment at the scene, officers asked who stabbed him to which he replied, “my sister,” according to court documents.
While Officer Tamborelli was looking through a window he saw a woman doing something on the kitchen floor, police said. Tamborelli also saw blood all over the floor, walls and ceiling tiles, according to court documents. The woman also had what appeared to be blood on her clothes, police said.
A second woman entered the kitchen area and was screaming that the first woman had nothing to do with the incident, but instead it was her that did, police wrote in court documents filed with Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey.
Tamborelli noticed blood dripping from the second woman’s hand, but the woman said it was self-inflicted because she grabbed the knife during the incident, but did not say from whom, according to the search warrant papers.
Sunbury Sgt. Travis Bremigen spoke to a third woman who told police she was at the Edison Ave., home and she was upstairs in a room with one of the other women who was waving a knife, police said.
As the woman was attempting to take the knife, she sustained injuries and then left the residence, police said. The woman told Bremigen her clothes were covered in blood. The woman told police she did some wash while she was at her apartment on Market Street, but the clothing she had on in the Edison Avenue was inside her apartment, according to police.
Police obtained search warrants for the properties on Edison Avenue and Market Street and continued their probe through most of the day. Three people were taken into custody, but no criminal charges were filed on Sunday, said Sgt. Bremigen.
Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare said Sunday night that the investigation is continuing and the public is not at risk.
“There are several people in custody and have been detained on probation violations,” Hare said. “Charges are forthcoming but this is still an active investigation.”
Hare added that his officers worked long hours on the case. ‘We are short staffed, but our department did a fantastic job working long hours on this case,” Hare said. "I commend the job they did.”