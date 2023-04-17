SUNBURY — A Sunbury resident is being held without bail and faces felony attempted homicide charges police say a 32-year-old man stabbed another man in the throat and bit his face during a fight early Sunday morning.
Jose Aguilar-Velazquez, of North Sixth Street, is incarcerated at the Northumberland County Jail after appearing before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey on Monday morning.
City police say the man is accused of a felony charge of attempted homicide after the 3:15 a.m. stabbing that left the victim in critical condition at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, according to city police.
Aguilar-Velazquez appeared by video Monday and needed help with a translator when Toomey gave instructions. Aguilar-Velazquez told Toomey he has been in Sunbury since 2009 after coming from Mexico.
Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare said Aguilar-Velazquez is an undocumented immigrant and Hare has been in contact with Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, who confirmed the man was undocumented.
Aguilar-Velazquez told Toomey he was working at a chicken farm and that he had been in jail for assault. The man said he also had been in trouble with the law for previous domestic violence claims.
Toomey denied bail. A preliminary hearing is set for 9:15 a.m. on April 25.
According to a criminal complaint, police responded to North 11th Street for a disturbance after a neighbor called 911, reporting he was concerned for the man living inside the home.
When officers arrived, they met with the 37-year-old victim before he was transported to Geisinger. The man was reported in critical condition Sunday night.
Police said the victim met Aguilar-Velazquez at a bar and the two went back to the victim’s apartment.
Once inside, the victim told police that Aguilar-Velazquez attempted to do inappropriate things to him and when he declined, Aguilar-Velazquez grabbed a knife and stabbed him, according to court documents.
Officer Trey Kurtz conducted an interview with Aguilar-Velazquez, who said he was walking in Sunbury when the victim made contact with him, asking him to return to his apartment with him for a beer, according to court documents.
Aguilar-Velazquez told police that during their encounter, which became sexual in nature, the victim slapped him in the face, and that made Aguilar-Velazquez angry. He then began to choke the victim, according to court documents.
As the struggle progressed, Aguilar-Velazquez told police, he grabbed a knife in the kitchen and stabbed the man in the throat, police wrote in court papers. Before Aguilar-Velazquez left the apartment, he allegedly stabbed the man several times and bit his face, court documents state.
Police are still investigating the incident, Hare said.