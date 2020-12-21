SUNBURY — A Sunbury resident who spent nearly 17 years in prison will appeal a decision made by a senior judge to deny testing of DNA evidence collected at the scene of a 30-year-old homicide case.
On Monday, Lycoming County Senior Judge Dudley Anderson denied the request by Scott Schaeffer, 54, to test DNA on 12 items collected at the 1986 homicide scene of Rickey Wolfe. Wolfe, 30, of Mifflinburg, was discovered beaten to death near a boat launch in Montandon and Schaeffer, through his attorney Joel Wiest, said some evidence was never tested.
Schaeffer first filed his request in late 2018 and former Dauphin County Judge Lawrence Clark presided.
This past summer, Clark and Judge Jeannine Turgeon, also of Dauphin County, were removed from the bench after they applied for pandemic unemployment compensation, a move the state Supreme Court determined was so inappropriate they should give up their senior judicial appointments, according to a state court spokesperson.
Anderson was assigned the case and issued the denial Monday.
Anderson said Schaeffer did not provide enough evidence to show that DNA testing would show "actual innocence," according to the order.
Anderson ruled that review of the case showed during a 2004 hearing — in which Schaeffer and co-defendant Billy Hendricks, of Sunbury, accepted a plea agreement — Schaeffer at the time did not seek DNA testing but instead chose to accept the deal and be released from prison after spending 16 years behind bars.
Schaeffer, through Wiest, argued Schaeffer accepted the deal because he wanted to be freed from prison and be with his family.
Schaeffer has maintained his innocence from the day he was arrested in 1989.
The reason Schaeffer was offered the deal was that a state witness, Robert Hummel, formerly of Sunbury, who originally said Schaeffer committed the murder, recanted his testimony, which partly convicted Schaeffer, saying Schaeffer was actually not at the scene, nor did he commit the crime of murder.
Hendricks, Hummel, Mark Byers, Thomas Yoder and Schaeffer were all arrested for the murder.
Hummel spent nearly 10 years in prison after testifying against Schaeffer. Byers and Yoder were found not guilty by a jury and Hendricks spent 15 years locked up before getting granted a new trial with Schaeffer. Hendricks also pleaded no-contest in 2004.
Schaeffer said Anderson's ruling disappointed him, but his legal team was prepared to continue to fight. Schaeffer referred all questions to Wiest.
"While we are obviously disappointed with the court's decision we have great respect for this court and wish to offer our thanks for bringing this lengthy period of litigation to a conclusion based on the actual merits of the case which is never easy in a case of first impressions such as this one," he said. "That being said I am already preparing our appeal of this decision to the Pennsylvania Superior Court."
Wolfe's son, Tim Wolfe, of Lewisburg, said he was also saddened by the ruling.
"I would like to know who I have to talk to to get the case back in front of someone who can do something," Wolfe said Monday. "I was never contacted by anyone to talk to me. I am happy he (Schaeffer) is appealing and I want this all over for my family and Scott's family. He has the black mark on his record and I want that gone. I wish I could petition someone for him."