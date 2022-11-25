SUNBURY — A man who was convicted of a felony is reflecting on his life and wants to help Sunbury make positive changes and “evolve” with diversity, compassion and understanding that people can change their lives for the better.
Leon Adrian Harrington, 34, of Sunbury, spent seven years in a state prison and after being released in 2014 he faced a parole violation, which turned out to be a mistake, and was back in county jail waiting for the legal system to hear his case.
“It was then that I truly decided it was time to get out of the system and turn my life around,” the former Shikellamy High School student said. “I knew it was time.”
Harrington had a run-in with the law for various drug offenses. He said he was not addicted to drugs, or the money, but instead was addicted to the high of living the life he was living.
Harrington dropped out of school, only to go back and receive his GED. He then enrolled in an online college, where he was able to complete courses in management, and work his way into purchasing three apartment buildings in Sunbury, and one in Mount Carmel.
“I live here and want to see this city thrive,” he said. “This is my home.”
Getting involved
Harrington now regularly attends City Council meetings because he said he is invested in the city and wants to understand the policies and ordinances better.
Harrington said he is interested in the controversial landlord tenant ordinance that states a convicted felon isn’t allowed to rent in Sunbury for seven years.
Council recently announced they would be enforcing the ordinance that has been in place for eight years.
“I understand it and I get it, but I think there are ways to all work together to make it better,” he said. “I know for myself as a landlord I watch my buildings and make sure I know who is living in them. It’s my money that is invested and I don’t want to be doing anything that is not allowed.”
Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious said he met Harrington through social media and he has been in contact with him ever since.
“I’m happy to see that residents are getting more involved in Sunbury,” Brosious said. “They are beginning to take pride in their community and Leon (Harrington) is an example of this. He is bringing new ideas to Sunbury.”
Harrington said he likes Brosious and anytime Harrington has a question, Brosious is there to answer them.
“He listens and he responds even if we don’t agree on some things,” Harrington said. “But he listens.”
New business
Harrington said while he was serving his time in Rockview state prison, he had time to reflect, but truly didn’t find his way until 2016 when he decided it was time to make a life for his children.
Harrington said he continued to work on various projects and has created “Evolution” which is a clothing brand and a lifestyle.
“I want to be in a position to be able to work with the schools or anyone and be a sponsor,” he said. “There are companies like Nike that have their logo on jerseys and I want to be able to do that right here in Sunbury.”
Harrington said his logo, which depicts a picture of himself in a shadow in a circle, has meaning because it shows the constant change in a person’s life.
Harrington said he has plans on growing his business and wants to be able to speak with students, or anyone, about his experiences and hopefully make a difference in their lives.
“I am prepared to help anyone I can out and explain the choices we make are going to stay with us,” he said. “Sunbury is becoming more and more diverse and I want to be available to help people in any way I can to understand that changes are happening and we can all work together for our city.”
To learn more about “Evolution” visit 20evolution20 on Instagram.