SUNBURY — A 68-year-old Sunbury resident who was jailed on drug charges Saturday on $75,000 bail faces additional felony charges, according to police.
William Charriez Colon, who was living in the Front Street Apartments, was taken into custody Friday night after police served a search warrant on his apartment and allegedly discovered cocaine and $16,130 in cash, according to court documents.
Charriez Colon now faces additional charges stemming from incidents that allegedly took place in October.
Police say on Oct. 23 drug task force agents met with a confidential informant who agreed to purchase cocaine, police said.
The informant was given $100 in task force money and met with another individual near the Front Street Apartments, who allegedly told the informant they were waiting on their supplier, according to police.
Officers monitored the transaction and alleged they saw another man, later identified as Charriez Colon arrive and the deal was allegedly made, police said.
Police alleged a second purchase was made on Oct. 30.
Police say that led to the warrant being served Friday night to which police arrested Charriez Colon.
Police say when they served the warrant at around 9:27 on Friday, they asked Charriez Colon if there were any drugs in the apartment, and he allegedly told officers there was cocaine in a magnetic box next to a VCR.
Charriez Colon allegedly told police he only gets cocaine to “keep the girls around,” according to court documents.
Sgt. Travis Bremigen arrived and said he located the box and said he discovered six bags of suspected cocaine, according to court documents.
Police continued to search the apartment and allege they discovered a duffle bag that contained envelopes of cash totaling $16,130, according to court documents.
Officers said they field-tested the alleged substance they found, and it tested positive for cocaine.
Charriez Colon was sent to Northumberland County Jail, where he will wait for a preliminary hearing in front of District Judge Michael Toomey on the drug charges