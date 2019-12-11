SUNBURY — A city man faces felony burglary and trespass charges after Sunbury police say he broke into a home and assaulted one of the occupants in the residence.
Lamont Williams, 44, of Church Street, will appear in front of Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey on the felony charges and a misdemeanor charge of simple assault and criminal mischief, police said.
The charges were filed Dec. 9 after police said the incident occurred on Nov. 11 at a Church Street home.
Officer Terry Ketchem said he received a call from the victim who told the officer her mother saw a shadow by the window. The caller said when she saw Williams she backed up and then heard him attempting to enter the home.
When Williams made entry he noticed a man sleeping on the sofa. Police said Williams struck the man while the man slept with his daughter next to him. Williams left the residence and the man suffered an injury to his left eye, police said.
Ketchem spoke with Williams who said the woman was trying to get him to pay off her bills and vehicle, according to court documents.
Williams told Ketchum he refused to pay the woman's bills and when he entered the home the woman let him in to talk, according to court documents.
Williams denied striking the male the night of the incident, Ketchem said.