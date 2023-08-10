SUNBURY — A Sunbury man has been jailed following reports that he was carrying an AR-15 rifle and threatened another person.
William Blockson, 65, of North 12th Street, was taken into custody at around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
According to a criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to North 12th Street after a report of a man pointing an assault rifle at an individual saying he would shoot him.
When officers arrived, they dispatched additional units to search for Blockson, who could not be immediately located, police said.
The area of 12th Street was closed by police and neighbors were told to remain in their homes, police said.
Officers from Sunbury, Point Township, Northumberland, Selinsgrove and state police walked the neighborhood with rifles before learning that the suspect was had been located.
Once Blockson was identified, Sunbury police made contact with the man and were able to talk to him outside his home, where he was taken into custody without incident, police said.
Police said during the investigation, they were told Blockson pointed the rifle at an individual and threatened to shoot him and a young child while they were standing on the street.
When Blockson was transported to the Sunbury Police Department, he admitted to placing the AR-15 by the door of his home after he was involved in a verbal argument with a neighbor about their children wanting to play, police wrote in court documents. Blockson told police he never pointed the weapon at the man or any children, according to court documents.
He was charged with a felony count of illegal possession of a firearm and misdemeanor charges of terroristic threats and recklessly endangering another person.
"I want to thank all the police departments and state troopers who assisted at the scene," Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare said. "This was a volatile situation that ended peacefully."