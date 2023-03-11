SUNBURY — A 68-year-old Sunbury resident living in the Front Street Apartments is jailed on $75,000 cash and faces felony possession with intent to deliver after police say a search warrant was served Friday night.
William Charriez was taken into custody and arraigned Saturday morning in front of Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey.
Sunbury police say they served the warrant at around 9:27 p.m. Friday stemming from incidents where Charriez allegedly sold suspected cocaine in the last few days.
According to court documents, Sunbury officer Jacob Shipman knocked on Charriez apartment door and told the man they were there to search the unit.
Police said they asked Charriez if there were any drugs in the apartment, and Charrriez allegedly told officers there was cocaine in a magnetic box next to a VCR.
Charriez allegedly told police he only gets cocaine to "keep the girls around," according to court documents.
Sgt. Travis Bremigen arrived and said he located the box and said he discovered six bags of suspected cocaine, according to court documents.
Police continued to search the apartment and allege they discovered a duffle bag that contained envelopes of cash totally $16,130, according to court documents.
Officers said they field tested the alleged substance they found, and it tested positive for cocaine.
Charriez now faces one count of felony possession with the intent to deliver and misdemeanor charges of possession.
Charriez was sent to Northumberland County Jail, where he will wait for a preliminary hearing in front of Toomey.