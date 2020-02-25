A Sunbury man has been jailed without bail in Lycoming County on charges he led police on a chase southbound on Route 15 into Union County at speeds in excess 100 miles an hour.
Khalil Rashaun Saunders, 22, of Bainbridge Street, was captured following a brief foot pursuit after the car he was driving crashed into a field in the vicinity of Great Stream Commons.
South Williamsport Officer Gareck Esposito states in an arrest affidavit he observed a car traveling at a high speed and weaving in and out of traffic on Market Street (Route 15) in the borough at 2:09 a.m. Sunday.
As the vehicle continued southbound on Route 15 Esposito said he activated his emergency lights and notified the 911 center he was in pursuit. Muncy and state police later joined in.
During the pursuit the operator of the speeding vehicle turned the headlights on and off numerous times in an effort to lose the officers, the affidavit states.
After entering Union County the vehicle served into the northbound lanes, jump the curb on Commerce Drive, jump a second curb into a field and crashed into a patch of woods, Esposito said.
Two men and a juvenile attempted to flee but were quickly taken into custody, he said. A firearm found on the seat of the vehicle was registered to Saunders, police said. Two other firearms were found near the crash site, they said.
Saunders is alleged to have told officers he removed the gun from his waistband because it causes discomfort while driving.
All three were taken to UPMC Susquehanna for evaluation and while at the hospital the juvenile and the other adult identified Saunders as the driver, Esposito said.
While Saunders claimed he was not the driver, police said they found a key to the vehicle in his jacket.
Saunders is charged with three counts of recklessly endangering another person and one each of fleeing or attempting to elude police, driving at a safe speed and not using required headlights.