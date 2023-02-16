SUNBURY — A Sunbury man faces felony aggravated assault charges after police say he punched, kicked and stabbed a woman in the knee inside an 11th Street home Wednesday.
David Garza, 34, of South 11th Street, was arrested and taken into custody on Wednesday.
Police were called to an 11th Street home at around 4 p.m. for a report of a domestic violence incident in progress. When officers arrived on scene, they were told all parties involved had left for a Chestnut Street home. There, police met with Garza and after an investigation and speaking with the alleged victim, Garza was advised he would be placed under arrest, police said.
According to police, when officers tried to place Garza under arrest, the man began to resist, and was taken to the ground by Northumberland County Adult Probation officers and police officers but continued to fight with authorities.
Police were able to double handcuff the man and Garza allegedly continued to fight with police and refused to get into a police cruiser, police said. Once officers were able to get the man inside the cruiser, police allege Garza began to headbutt the divider inside the vehicle and attempted to kick the windows out, police said.
Once police arrived at the Northumberland County Jail, officers allege Garza again tried to fight an officer, causing jail staff to physically restrain the man, police said.
The alleged victim told police Garza punched her, kicked her and held a knife to her before stabbing her in the knee, police said. Garza allegedly told the woman to call the police and that he would "make it worth it," according to court documents.
Garza faces two counts of felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and terroristic threats.
Garza was taken to jail on a probation violation and will be arraigned before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey later today.