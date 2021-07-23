SUNBURY — A Sunbury man who led police on a high-speed chase in May from Shamokin Dam into Lower Augusta Township in Northumberland County and eventually crashed his vehicle into the Susquehanna River, was arrested and sent to jail Friday after troopers charged him with fleeing from police and driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
Joseph Krum, 39, of Fifth Street, was charged with a felony fleeing from police and a misdemeanor charge of driving while under the influence of a controlled substance and jailed on $50,000 cash bail Friday after appearing before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey.
State police reported they spoke with Shamokin Dam police and Krum when they arrived at Hoover's Landing Road, in Lower Augusta Township, at around 11:17 p.m., the scene of the crash, on May 15
Krum told troopers when he saw police lights he got "freaked out" and that he had used meth and knew he had an outstanding warrant and didn't want to go back to jail so he fled, police said.
Troopers said Krum appeared sluggish, slow and sleepy during the interview.
Krum was taken to Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville, to be treated and to have a blood test, according to police.
The results showed Krum had methamphetamine and Fentanyl in his system, police said.
Krum will now appear before Toomey for a preliminary hearing on July 27.