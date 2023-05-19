SUNBURY — A Sunbury man is in jail and state police allege the 25-year-old man possessed child pornography.
Brendan Stepp, of Susquehanna Avenue, appeared before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey on Thursday on felony charges of child pornography. State police allege the man was in possession of seven images depicting child sexual abuse material.
Troopers say they received a cyber tip in December and executed a search warrant in February at a home on Susquehanna Avenue and allegedly discovered a sexual video on an electronic device, troopers said.
Troopers spoke with Stepp and allegedly asked him if he knew why they were there, to which Stepp allegedly responded, "yes," troopers said.
Stepp voluntarily went to the Stonington state police barracks. During an interview admitted to receiving, viewing, saving and disseminating child sexual material, according to court documents.
Stepp allegedly also admitted to the images being of individuals under the age of 18 and as young as eight, troopers said.
Stepp, who is being held on $25,000 bail, will now appear before Toomey on May 18 for a preliminary hearing at 9:30 a.m.