SUNBURY — A 38-year-old Sunbury resident faces felony aggravated assault charges after police say he repeatedly struck a man in the face on Tuesday night.
David Ward, of Edison Avenue, was jailed on $75,000 bail after appearing before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey Wednesday morning.
Police say they were dispatched to a Masser Street home at around 8:18 p.m. Tuesday where they found an unconscious man bleeding heavily from the face.
Officers spoke to a witness who told police two men got into an argument and Ward punched the victim in the face and then continued to hit the victim while he was on the ground, according to police.
Ward was placed in custody and brought back to the police station where he allegedly told officers he and the man got into an argument. Ward said the man pushed him twice before Ward said punched him in the face and then he blacked out, police said.
Ward said he doesn’t remember hitting the man again, police said.
Ward said he only remembers the man on the ground bleeding from the face and he tried to assist with medical treatment, police said. Ward said he does not remember if the man fell to the ground after the first punch, police said.
Ward is charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor simple assault. Ward will now await a preliminary hearing in front of Toomey on the charges.