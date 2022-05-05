SUNBURY — A Sunbury man is jailed on $200,000 cash after being charged by city police with felony drug charges after officers said he sold cocaine on two separate occasions to a confidential informant earlier this year.
Nataniel Riveria, 24, of Susquehanna Avenue, appeared before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey earlier this week on charges he sold cocaine to a confidential informant in January and February, according to police.
Officers say in January, Sunbury officer Trey Kurtz, also a member of the Northumberland Montour Drug Task Force, was contacted by a confidential informant saying he could purchase cocaine from Riveria, according to court documents.
Kurtz met with the informant and provided him with $200 marked cash and task force members began to set up a surveillance area where they say they watched the informant and Riveria conduct the transaction, police said.
The informant then made the purchase and left the scene and met with officers to turn over 3.5 grams of cocaine, police said.
In February, another confidential informant contacted police and said they could purchase cocaine from Riveria, police said.
A second purchase was allegedly made and police eventually arrested Riveria and brought him before Toomey to be arraigned, police said.
Riveria now faces multiple felony drug charges, police said.
Riveria, who is incarcerated at the Northumberland County Jail, will appear before Toomey for a preliminary arraignment on May 10 at 8:45 a.m.