A Sunbury man is jailed on $300,000 bail and faces felony drug charges following a state police investigation that began in February.
Jason Leach, 33, of N. 6th Street, was arrested Thursday and arraigned in front of Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey on felony charges of possession with intent to deliver, delivery of a controlled substance and criminal use of a communication facility.
Troopers from Montoursville say the investigation began in February when they met with a confidential informant who told police he arranged to purchase 20 bags of heroin from Leach for $160, troopers said.
The controlled buys continued through March until troopers conducted a traffic stop in Sunbury on a vehicle Leach was in, according to court documents.
Leach had multiple arrest warrants and troopers took him into custody, according to court documents.
Leach is now incarcerated at the Northumberland County Jail.