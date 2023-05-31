SUNBURY — A Sunbury resident faces felony strangulation charges after city police say the 35-year-old man grabbed an individual by the neck and threatened to make the victim pay.
Tracy Stansbury, of Market Street, appeared before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey on Tuesday and was sent to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $35,000 cash bail.
Police say the incident began when officers were dispatched to a North 12th Street home for a domestic dispute in progress on May 27 at around 10:30 p.m.
When police arrived, officers said they saw two people arguing and spoke to the alleged victim, who police say told them the man grabbed the woman by the neck and stated he "will make her pay," according to court documents.
Police say they observed marks on the alleged victim's neck.
Officers spoke to the woman again and alleged she told them the incident began at a gas station just outside the city inside the woman's vehicle, according to court documents.
The woman allegedly told officers the two drove back to the North 12th Street home and a physical argument occurred in the rear of the residence.
The woman told police Stansbury would not let her exit the vehicle, according to court documents.
Stansbury was placed under arrest and sent to jail on a probation detainer before he appeared before Toomey on Tuesday.
Stansbury now faces the felony strangulation charge and misdemeanor charges of simple assault and terroristic threats.
Stansbury will appear before Toomey Tuesday for a preliminary hearing.