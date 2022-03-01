MIDDLEBURG — A Sunbury man will serve between 21 months to 15 years in state prison for illegally selling firearms.
Quanye D. Sims, 24, pleaded guilty to 19 charges stemming from the online sales of 19 guns to people who were not licensed or eligible to purchase a weapon.
The sales occurred between April 2020 and August 2020.
Sims was sentenced Tuesday by Snyder County President Judge Michael H. Sholley.
The case arose from a joint investigation by Snyder County Doug Bickhart and agents from the state Attorney General's Office.